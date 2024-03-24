Today’s international roundup with Declan Rice, Trossard and Havertz

Todays international round up

As we wait for club football to get back, we have a number of Arsenal players away and competing for their countries for the next week. Last night we finished off the first round of games for our Arsenal players and last night we got to see three of our players in action, here’s a round up of everything that happened overnight.

England faced off against Brazil at Wembley in what was always going to be a great game of football. England lost the game 1-0 after Real Madrid’s Endrick scored a late winner in the 80th minute. Declan Rice started the game for England in the middle of the pitch, playing a full 90 minutes and had a great game. Picking up 94 touches, and walked away with 76/83 (92%) accurate passes. He was a work horse in the middle of the pitch and was probably the best player on the field. Aaron Ramsdale started on the bench and didn’t get a minute while Pickford was in goal.

Kai Havertz’s Germany faced off against William Saliba’s France in a game where Germany dominated most of the game. Havertz started up front and played 80 minutes before being subbed off. Havertz scored Germany’s winning goal just after half time when Musiala took the ball around the French keeper and squared the ball into the middle for Havertz to smash into the back of the net. Havertz had 43 touches throughout the game and walked away with 22/26 (85%) pass completion and was seen making some vital tackles from the front to push Germany forward. Saliba didn’t get any minutes for France but was on the bench.

And Leandro Trossard’s Belgium faced off against The Republic of Ireland and walked away sharing the points at 0-0. Trossard started the game on the left wing and played 45 minutes before being subbed off at Half Time, not having his best game all round. Having 38 touches throughout the match and walked way with 23/28 (82%) pass completion. I’m not sure why he was taken off so early but it was just a friendly so maybe the manager just wanted to give everyone a chance to run out.

We now look onto the next round of games in 2 days time where we will get to see a number of Arsenal players out again representing their countries before they fly home to North London to prepare for the big match against Manchester City.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

