Today’s roundup of Arsenal players in internationals – Trossard scores

Today’s international round up

We enter into the second week of international duty and get that much closer to the Premier League return, with a lot of Arsenal players on duty with their countries, here’s the round up of everything that happened on Sunday night.

Egypt faced off against Sierra Leone and walked away 2-0 winners. Mohamed Elneny started and played a full 90 minutes for his country as they sit clear on top of their Qualifying group on 6 points. Elneny had a good game, stayed solid in the middle of the pitch and helped his country dominate the game, scoring early in the 16th minute and then putting the game to bed just after an hour.

Belgium faced off against Azerbaijan and walked away 5-0 winners after I dominant display throughout the game. Leandro Trossard started and played a full 90 minutes for Belgium and had an almost perfect performance. Azerbaijan went down to 10 men early after a silly tackle on Romelu Lukaku and from then on Belgium completely bossed the game, Trossard himself getting on the score sheet in the 90th minute and scored their 5th. After a great cut back ball into the box from Doku, landed at the feet of Trossard, who placed the ball into the back of the net to make it 5 and very comfortably qualifying for the 2024 Euro’s.

Estonia faced off against Sweden and lost 2-0. Young keeper Karl Hein started and played a full 90 minutes for Estonia, although he let 2 goals in, he had a good game and if it wasn’t for him Sweden could have been 5-0 up. A tough night for our young keeper but great experience and made some very good saves against a very good team. Both Estonia and Sweden fall short of qualifying for next year’s Euro’s but Hein himself seems to have cemented his place in the national team.

And finally, David Raya’s Spain faced off against Georgia and walked away 3-1 winners. Raya was named on the bench and didn’t get any minutes but his country end the qualifying stages top of their group and qualified for the Euro’s.

Tonight, England will look to face off against North Macedonia, England are already qualified so we could likely see a few of the “fringe players” get some minutes. With nothing on the line, Arsenal fans will be hoping to see Aaron Ramsdale get a chance between the sticks and hopefully some minutes for both Rice and Saka.

Italy will face off against Ukraine in a must-win game for both sides, currently sitting on 13 points each in the group, Italy only above The Ukraine in goal difference, a win for either side is necessary, but The Ukraine must win whereas Italy just need a draw to get through. We could see two Arsenal players face off against each other in this all-important game, with Jorginho and Zinchenko both expected to start for their countries as they both hope to qualify for next year’s Euro’s.

What’s your thoughts on the international break so far Gooners?

Daisy Mae

