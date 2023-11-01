Today’s roundup of the internationals involving Arsenal Women players

Women’s international round up

A lot of our Arsenal Women played their second games of the international break on Tuesday night and now look to travel back to London for the weekend to get back to club football. Here’s a round up on our Arsenal Women’s second game on international break.

England faced off against Belgium in a blockbuster match that saw the Lionesses lose 3-2. Alessia Russo started and played 64 minutes for her country before coming off in the second half, having 4 shots on target herself but couldn’t find the back of the net. Lotte Wubben-Moy made the bench but didn’t get any minutes this time out.

Canada faced off against Brazil and won 2-0. Cloe Lacasse didn’t start but was brought on for the last 30 minutes and managed to bag an assist, in the 89th minute, after a long ball out from the Canadian keeper, Lacasse managed to head the ball onto the path of Deanne Rose who calmly put the ball past the Brazilian keeper and into the back of the net, securing the victory for Canada.

Ireland faced off again against Albania and won 1-0. After an incredible performance from Katie McCabe in their last meeting, it was a much slower game. Albania stayed strong in defence and managed to hold the Irish women to just a goal this time. McCabe played a full 90 minutes, completing 22 accurate passes and helping her country get the win. Putting Ireland 7 points clear at the top of their group.

Switzerland faced off against Spain and got thumped by an astounding 7-1. Lia Walti started and played 62 minutes for Switzerland but unfortunately for her, were completely dominated by the reigning World Cup champions. Laia Codina made the bench for Spain but didn’t manage to get any minutes in their impressive victory.

Sweden faced off against Italy where the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Stina Blackstenius started and played 64 minutes for Sweden, getting 2 shots on target herself but couldn’t find the back of the net. Amanda Ilestedt was ruled out due to her nursing a thigh injury and Lina Hurtig also missed out due to a back injury. A big blow for Sweden and the Arsenal Women and will hopefully be a quick path to recovery for both.

The Netherlands faced off against Scotland and won 2-1. Victoria Pelova started and played a full 90 minutes for her country, having a lot of the ball herself and managing to get a shot off but couldn’t find the target. Vivianne Miedema made the bench but didn’t get minutes for her country. It was a pretty rough game, so while Miedema is still trying to get back to her best, it was probably for the best she didn’t come on.

Denmark faced off against Wales and came away victorious with a 2-1 win. Katherine Moller Kuhl played a full 90 minutes and helped her country see off a challenging second half from Wales, helping her nation top their group and sit 3 points clear of Germany at the top.

And finally, Norway faced off against France and drew 0-0. Frida Maanum didn’t start but was brought on to play up front for the last 30 minutes of the game. A solid showing from Maanum but couldn’t managed to get a goal. Unfortunately, they sit at the bottom of their group and don’t look likely to go into the next stages of the tournament.

A big night for our Arsenal Women, not as eventful as the last few games but some good minutes for our Arsenal Women coming back to club football. The Matildas play their last game tonight and then we can expect everyone back in London for the weekend.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae