Tomiyasu breaks silence after being sidelined for the rest of the season

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has broken his silence after being ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Japanese defender has been injury-prone since he moved to Arsenal and suffered a serious one in the Gunners’ game against Sporting Club in the Europa League.

The defender is now set to miss the rest of this season as he plans to return to preseason fit enough to help the team.

Arsenal has had a good season, but Ben White has been their starting right-back for much of the term, so Tomi hasn’t been playing many games.

His injury does not come as a surprise to many fans and observers because he has been injured often since he moved to the club.

After the latest setback, the defender posted on Instagram:

“Heads up and stay positive.

“I believe that this is the opportunity to be a better person and player.

“Thank you for your warm message and support. See you soon!!!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomiyasu has been very unlucky with injuries and this might affect his future at the club if it continues.

When he plays, he is one of our best players, but he hardly gets chances because he is usually unfit.

If this continues until the end of his contract, he is very likely not to earn a new deal at the Emirates.

