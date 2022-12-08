Tomiyasu changes his mind on taking time off

Takehiro Tomiyasu was in terrible form in Japan’s last World Cup game as they exited the competition in the round of 16.

The defender admitted after the game that he was poor and needed some time off from football to clear his head, which suggested he would not be joining up with the Arsenal squad in Dubai immediately.

However, he seems to have changed his mind, because the Japanese news outlet, Sports Nippon, reveals he boarded a flight from Doha to Dubai to join up with the Arsenal squad for their warm-weather training camp.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Performing poorly could affect a player’s morale, but Arsenal is in the middle of an important season and every player must pick themselves up every day.

We have no time to rest for now if we want to win the league and Tomi understands this, which is why he has chosen to fly to Dubai immediately.

He struggled to play regularly at the start of this season, with Mikel Arteta preferring Ben White as his right-back, but the Japan star could show he can deliver with some fine performances in the second half of the season.

White is currently away for personal reasons and Tomi will be smart to take this chance and perform well.

