Tomiyasu could get a new role if Arsenal signs Spanish youngster

Arsenal has emerged as a potential destination for Ivan Fresneda in the current transfer window. The 18-year-old Spanish talent has reportedly been on the Gunners’ radar for some time, and with his club Real Valladolid being relegated, it may facilitate a move to Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund is also said to be interested in signing Fresneda, with the German club renowned for its ability to develop young players. However, Arsenal’s stature as a top club in Europe, along with having a Spanish manager in Mikel Arteta, could give them an advantage in securing the young midfielder’s signature.

If Fresneda were to join Arsenal, Football London suggests that Takehiro Tomiyasu could be converted into a permanent left-back. This potential switch is due to the Gunners potentially selling Kieran Tierney before the start of the upcoming season, and Tomiyasu’s impressive performances in that position when called upon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fresneda would be a good addition to our squad. At 18, he does not need to be in a hurry to be a key member of the club. Instead, he should look to learn from those more experienced than he is at the Emirates if we can pull off the transfer.

Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…