Tomiyasu explains why Odegaard is the perfect Arsenal captain “we love him a lot”

Don’t some revelations make us appreciate our gunners even more? The most recent of such amazing findings concerns Martin Odegaard. Takehiro Tomiyasu has lavished praise on his Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard, revealing that the Norwegian international has impressed him with how intelligent he is and always knows what to do on the pitch.

Last season, he enjoyed his greatest season in Arsenal colors, with 15 goals and 7 assists in 37 games. He has 4 goals and 2 assists this season, which isn’t terrible considering he initially struggled to find his rhythm. It was revealed that he was playing with discomfort and that he may have been playing while not 100% before he was sidelined due to injury.

Also he has scored two goals in four games since Arsenal’s return to the Champions League following a seven-year absence.

Tomiyasu, who is presently injured, expressed his admiration for the Norwegian, whose professionalism on and off the field is unparalleled. When asked if he has ever played with a player with such ability like Odegaard befpre, Tomi said: “No, he is so intelligent, and he knows what to do on the pitch,”

“And also, he is so professional, and he is the best example for us. He is a professional off the pitch as well. I like him a lot; he deserves to be the captain; we love him a lot.”

Having said that, Arsenal No. 8 has looked like his old self since returning from injury. He appears to be influential once again and has been pulling shots from midfield. Hopefully he continues to soar and captains Arsenal to glory.

Daniel O

