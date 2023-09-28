Tomiyasu’s comeback as Arsenal’s centre-back against Brentford was excellent

Mikel Arteta wanted us to be unpredictable this season, to catch teams off guard, and that’s exactly what he’s doing. For example, against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, he could have easily started Tomiyasu at right back, his original position when he joined us, but instead he slotted him at central defence to replace William Saliba and play alongside Gabriel, while our original £50 million centre back, Ben White, retained his right back position.
Tomiyasu performed at centre defence against Brentford, demonstrating why he could be the best 1 on 1 player in our squad, with nothing getting past him.
He put up a tireless display, not only playing at centre back but also at right back in the final 20 minutes of the game. He produced some excellent tackles and interceptions to prevent Brentford from equalising.
Prior to the Carabao Cup match on Wednesday, the Japanese international had only appeared in one league game for Arsenal. He played left back in that game. His ability to play central defence and right back other than left back demonstrates how valuable he is to us.
Although it is expected (or hoped) that Saliba will have an injury-free season, Tomiyasu could be the ideal backup for him.
How impressed were you with Tomiyasu’s performance against Brentford on Wednesday night?
His stats were as follows:
90 minutes played
72 touches
46 passes completed
9 passes into the final third
3 times possession won
1 ground duel won
3 aerial duels won
6 clearances
3 blocked shots
1 tackle
1 last-man tackle
Darren N
————————————-
I know I may be in the few but I really rate Tomiyasu alot, I believe he’s our second best defender slightly behind saliba. The injury he had last season really affected him, I’m glad he’s back in good shape now.
Leno
I don’t believe you are in the minority
Like you I highly rate him
Plays, left, right and center and not only plays there but plays in all positions with a purpose and not just making up the numbers
A key part of our squad if we are to keep moving forward
I hated the rumours when it was said we could off load him.
He is looking just as good before his injury
Coming back to full fitness and the stats suggest that he is one of MA’s better buys. A great squad player.
He is very good at defending and looked perfect to be Saliba’s backup. If he can stay fit, I think he’ll be very useful for our title aspirations
Yes its a welcome sight to see the Japanese international back, he’s expected to play a huge part in the different campaigns we have coming up
Top guy.
Tomiyasu is the second best pure defender in the squad, behind Gabriel. He contributes almost none in attack but you can bet on your house he can man-mark any player in the world. Great pro and terrific person. He looks more important now since Holding left.
Its now up to Arteta to utilise him Properly. I’ve watched him perform admirably well internationally for Japan at C.B. I believe given an opportunity he will always perform for us as shown yesterday.
Let there be matches where either of Saliba or Gabriel is rested and Tommy plays Instead of him rotting on the bench.That will ease on burn out and Injuries as witnessed last season.
In my opinion, one of the players who we can rely on as a starter or backup in our squad.