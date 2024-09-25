Tomiyasu has made a decision on his future amidst Serie A interest

Takehiro Tomiyasu is attracting serious transfer interest from several top Serie A clubs, and the defender is expected to make a decision on his future soon.

Mikel Arteta values Tomiyasu in his squad, and when fit, he often gets game time due to his reliability.

However, Tomiyasu has struggled with injuries, limiting his availability, and Arsenal is keen to address his fitness issues to ensure he can play more regularly.

While Tomiyasu is considered a key player at the Emirates, clubs like Inter Milan, Napoli, and Juventus are eager to add him to their squads. What is his stance on their interest?

According to Football Insider, Tomiyasu is aware of the interest from these clubs but remains committed to Arsenal.

The report claims that his first choice is to stay with the Gunners, provided the club wants to keep him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be nice to keep Tomi at the Emirates, but he needs to quickly get over his injury problems so that we can trust him with more game time.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…