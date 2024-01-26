Tomiyasu helps Japan make the knockouts and Elneny scrapes through with Egypt

Today’s International round up

The group stages of both AFCON and The Asian Cup are coming to an end and both of Arsenal’s players away for international duty are through to the next stage. Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt went through to the next round after three draws in a row.

And Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Japan went through to the next round of The Asian Cup after defeating Indonesia 3-1 last night, here’s a run down of everything you need to know internationally.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s Japan faced off against Indonesia as they looked to bounce back after their shock defeat to Iraq in the last game, and they managed to do so after walking away 3-1 winners. Tomiyasu started his first game in the competition and had a solid game at CB, playing 82 minutes before being subbed off just before full time.

Tomiyasu had a big impact in the game, picking up a massive 104 touches throughout the match and looked to be constantly winning back the ball. Pushing forward he also look dangerous in attack and was probably the best defender on the field. Completing 90/98 (92%) accurate passes and look dangerous in his ground duels, completing 3 out of 3.

Tomiyasu is clearly a massive part of this Japanese set up and they look like a much better team whenever he’s playing. That’s clear in the results from the last few games, nobody has scored against Japan while Tomiyasu has been playing and the same thing happened last night, Tomiyasu was taken off in the 82nd minute and Indonesia manage to get a goal back in the dying minutes of the game, a goal that probably wouldn’t have gone in if Tomiyasu was still on the pitch.

Japan’s next challenge will be whoever top’s group E which at this moment could be either Jordan, South Korea or Bahrain, but we won’t know until their game later today. Japan are one of the favourites to win the whole tournament so they will be looking to be at their best, and I’m assuming Tomiyasu will be starting and playing as much football as possible.

Mohamed Elneny’s Egypt have found out they will face off against DR Congo in the next round of AFCON. DR Congo finished 2nd in their group after drawing all three games, just like Egypt did, so it should be an interesting knock out match. Egypt is currently missing their star player Salah and will be hoping he’s able to come back for this stage of the tournament. Arsenal fans will be watching on and backing the Egyptian midfielder to help his country progress further in the competition.

