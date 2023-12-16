Tomiyasu is another Arsenal player that won’t be leaving in January

Takehiro Tomiyasu appeared to have rediscovered his form this season after a terrible 2022–23 season in which injury issues held him back. Before suffering a calf injury that will keep him out for the next few weeks, the Japanese international was on the rise.

He was becoming Arteta’s most important player because he had proven himself to be the only other player who could play as an inverted fullback and cover for Zinchenko at left-back. He had also shown he could fill in for William Saliba, and he has begun to show he could take over at right back and limit Ben White’s minutes there.

Gooners must have been impressed with how the ex-Bologna man had returned to form. Bayern Munich was also reportedly pleased with Tomiyasu’s performance, so it wasn’t just Arsenal fans. In fact, they had settled on him as a major winter target, and there was speculation that they would make an offer for his services to Arsenal, and then Arsenal would have had to decide whether or not to sell him.

But as many people expected to witness back-and-forth transfer negotiations as well as several gossip columns writing about that transfer, according to Teamtalk, Tomiyasu’s move to Bayern is off. They claim that the German side, who are desperate for a defender, have dropped their interest in the Arsenal fullback due to the fact that he is injured and may be off to play for Japan in Asian games after his recovery, so he could be away until February, but they want a defender who can immediately hit the ground running.

Well, we will also need Tomi when he comes back from injury, so there is no chance that Bayern Munich or anyone else should bother even considering him in January.

Agreed?

Darren N

