Tomiyasu is feeling fully fit and prepared to face Croatia

With the ongoing injury problems that Takehiro Tomiyasu has had at Arsenal for the whole of 2022, and a recurrence just before the World Cup started, I was worried that Tomi would be overplayed in Qatar and not be back to help Arsenal challenge for the EPL title.

But Tomi played the second half against Germany and helped Japan to a shock win, and then he played 20 minutes in the bigger shock of beating Spain to send Japan through to the knockouts.

They ended up by topping the Group and have earned a last 16 knockout against Croatia, and Tomiyasu hinted that he is now ready to play the full 90 minutes, as Japan aim to go even further than they could have possibly dreamed. Tomiyasu told the Sun: “I’m playing in the Premier League, so I was able to show what I can do on a day-to-day basis.

“I think I can do even better. I was able to play a over 20 minutes and it was a good conditioning adjustment”

That will be a great boost for Japan, and even better for Arsenal fans that our star defender has not got a serious injury.

Good luck to our very own Samurai Warrior!

