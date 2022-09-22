Tomiyasu makes it clear what his intention is following injury

Takehiro Tomiyasu has vowed to work hard and get his position back as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back.

The full-back was injured at the start of this season and Mikel Arteta was forced to field Ben White as his replacement.

The Englishman has done well so far and Arsenal has six wins from seven league games when he has played.

This has made it hard for Tomi to get back in the team even though he is now fit.

The Japanese star was an undisputed starter last season, but he is now struggling because of the return of Willian Saliba who plays at centre-back ahead of White.

But Tomi will not give up and said in a recent interview via Metro Sport:

‘What is required in this league is quite high and I’m not satisfied.

‘When you look at the players selected as starters in the premier league games, you will understand what is required to be there. I will work hard in order to get my position back.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White has done well so far, and it doesn’t always make sense to change a winning team.

The Englishman deserves to keep playing for now until his level of performance drops and it is nice that we have good competition on the team.

