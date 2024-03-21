Tomiyasu on his new Arsenal contract: “I dedicate my life to this club and the supporters”

Tomiyasu first words since signing new contract

As reported yesterday, Arsenal have tied down Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu until at least 2026 and has become the latest to commit himself to the club for a longer term contract. Tomiyasu has been incredible this season when playing for both club and country and has become a vital part of this Arsenal set up and Mikel Arteta’s system.

At only 25-years-old the Japanese defender looks years above his age in maturity, quality and overall the way he carries himself. He’s become a quick fan favourite since joining the club, and fans and Arsenal staff seem delighted to have been able to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

Speaking his first words on signing a new contract via Arsenal.com and said this “I am so happy to extend my contract because Arsenal is the best club in the world. It’s a dream to play for this club, so I’m happy.

“When I’m on the pitch I feel the love and energy from the supporters. We are connected a lot so I want to give them something back. I am playing for Arsenal, and this means I’m playing for the Arsenal supporters. That’s why I dedicate my life to this club and the supporters.

“I want to give them something back. The connection between players and supporters is a different level and that makes it more special.”

A player who is clearly happy in North London and loved by fans and teammates around him. Tomiyasu seems to be a driven individual who will wear his heart on his sleeve and always puts in 100% when he’s on the pitch, giving everything for the badge and the manager and it’s not hard to see why he’s so trusted.

He also sat down and spoke about the time since he arrived at the club and what has changed. He said this “I think we have improved a lot, because when I joined, we were not playing in a European competition but now we are playing in the Champions League and we are in the title race. Hopefully I am better than before! I am still learning a lot of things from Mikel and my teammates. I still have the capacity to improve so I will try to be a better player and also a better person as well.

“We’ve got so many great players. I’m playing as a full-back at Arsenal but when I’m playing with the national team I am playing at centre-half so I am learning from the Arsenal defenders.

“They’re so good, there’s a big competition between the players but it’s a good environment to be a better player so I’m happy to be here.

“I am not young any more! When you’re playing at Arsenal we’ve got a lot of young players and I’m getting older! I want to achieve something with my teammates and the supporters.”

Myself, as a fan, am extremely happy to see his contract extended and tie himself down to the club, he’s become one of my favourite players a the type of player who gives everything and will never complain, he just seems happy to be where he’s at. Representing this great club.

Daisy Mae

