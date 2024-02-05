Tomiyasu on way back to Arsenal after shock Japan defeat

Tomiyasu’s Japan knocked out of the Asian cup

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will be heading back to London after being knocked out of this years AFC Asian Cup last night against Iran in what was a shock defeat for the Japanese side who were one of the favourites to win the whole tournament.

Tomiyasu started a played a full 90 minutes for his country and hardly stepped a foot wrong, trying to keep his backline solid and together. Japan went in front early in the 27th minute when Japanese and CP Sporting midfielder Hidemasa Morita dribbled the ball towards goal, past an Iran defender an managed to get the shot off just outside the box. The shot itself was first kept out by the keepers foot but deflected into the air and ended up going into the goal to make it 1-0.

At half time Japan went into the tunnels in control and in front but it didn’t take long for Iran to get back into it just after half time. Japanese keeper Zion Suzuki had made a poor ball out from the back landing at the feet of Sardar Azmoun who spotted the run of Mohammad Mohedi towards goals and made a lovely through ball between two Japanese players and Mohedi placed the ball past Suzuki to level the scores.

Japan kept pushing and had most of the ball, looking like the more dangerous team and the game looked like it was heading towards extra time and penalties but in the 6th minute of normal extra time a floated ball went into the Japanese box, the ball bounced, catching the Japanese defenders off guard and fell to into the path of Kamani and Japanese defender Itakura put a late challenge in, catching the Iranian between his legs and bringing him down in the box and the ref quickly pointed to the spot.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh stepped up the spot and fired the ball into the top left of the Japanese net to put Iran in front with only seconds remaining. The final whistle blew, and Japan and Tomiyasu were sent packing. An unexpected loss for the Japanese side and a heartbreaking loss for our defender.

Tomiyasu had a good game, but it just wasn’t enough to get his country through to the Semi-finals, he will now travel back to London to join up with his Arsenal teammates and get back into club football. Although Tomiyasu is now knocked out, he comes back to London fit and ready to go and will hopefully be back in the side as soon as possible.

Daisy Mae

