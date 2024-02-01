Tomiyasu plays full 90 mins as Japan win easily at the Asian Cup

Tomiyasu’s Japan are through to the quarter finals!

Tomiyasu’s Japan walked away 3-1 winners last night in a game they probably should have scored about 10. A win that will send them into the quarter finals of the AFC Asian Cup! Japan are one of the favourites to win the whole tournament and showed exactly why last night as they dominated Bahrain.

Tomiyasu started and played a full 90 minutes for his country in their 3-1 win and was again one of the best players on the night and kept their defence solid and strong throughout the game. Japan did concede a goal, but it was mostly because of a mix up at the back between a Japanese defender Ayase Ueda and their keeper Zion Suzuki when there was some form of miscommunication and they both ended up trying to go for the same ball and it fumbled into the back of the Japanese keeper’s net.

Japan had plenty of chances throughout the game and looked the strongest they have through the tournament and although it probably wasn’t Tomiyasu’s best game for his country, he still kept his backline organized and solid. Without his guidance I think the Japanese team have looked lost, so having him back at his best and fully fit is a massive asset for Japan going forward.

Tomiyasu had 75 touches throughout the game so didn’t see as much of the ball as he usually would, but I think that’s down to the ball mainly being in Bahrain’s half. He walked away with 51/62 (82%) accurate passes and was incredible when winning the ball back. He won 3 out of 3 of his ground duels and was also very good in the air when trying to clear the ball.

Japan will face off against Iran in the quarter finals after Iran won against Syria last night in what was a shock defeat of the Syrian side who had been playing incredibly well. The game ended 1-1 and went of to penalties where Syria was knocked out after Iran put all five past their keeper and Syria missed the second penalty.

It will be a massive game and on paper Tomiyasu’s Japan should be winning it, but as we’ve seen throughout the tournament, anything can happen, and it only takes one mistake to knock you out so Tomiyasu and his teammates will have to be at their best in a few days’ time, as they look to reach the semi finals and then go all the way.

Arsenal fans will be watching from afar and will be hopefully backing Tomiyasu all the way to the final!

Daisy Mae

