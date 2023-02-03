Tomiyasu reveals which Arsenal striker is the hardest to face in training..

Tomiyasu Warns Premier League Fullbacks About This Arsenal Star

For many Arsenal fans, the fact that Arsenal only paid £6 million for Gabriel Martinelli remains a mystery. Interestingly, this was after the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United turned down the opportunity to recruit him.

Martinelli has gradually established himself as Arsenal’s starting left winger. Mikel Arteta was initially hesitant to play him, but after trying him out in November 2021, he hasn’t looked back.

If you think Martinelli’s outstanding performances on Arsenal’s left wing are only appreciated by fans, you’re wrong; his teammates do as well.

Tomiyasu has just admitted what many fullbacks who’ve faced Martinelli this term would easily admit. When asked which Arsenal forward is the hardest to deal with, he replied: “Gabriel Martinelli,” Martinelli revealed to Goal.com. “He won’t ever stop.

“He has pace, animosity. He’s as yet youthful, however when he has the ball he needs to have the effect, he believes that should follow through with something.”

Martinelli has gradually established himself as an important part of Arteta’s project, with 7 goals and 2 assists in the league this season. Mikel Arteta arrived with the right tactics, which the Brazilian is easily implementing on the left side of Arsenal’s attack, giving right-backs nightmares.

There is no way to discuss Arsenal’s strong start to the season without mentioning Martinelli’s contribution.

Sam P

—————————————-

Watch the amusing and informative Deadline Day Podcast (Good or Bad?) from the famous Dublin Arsenal – Plus previewing the weekend’s game against Everton

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids