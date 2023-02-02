Tomiyasu reveals why Arsenal players are doing well this season

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has revealed that the Gunners understand what Mikel Arteta wants, which is why the team is doing well on the pitch.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a winning machine this season as his side continues to do well on the pitch.

They top the standings by five points with a game in hand and do not look like they will drop points soon.

The key thing about their success is that everyone on the field delivers for Arsenal in every game.

This has seen several of their stars earn praise for their performance so far and Tomi said to Goal.com:

‘We understand more [about] Mikel’s football.

‘We’ve got depth, we’ve got some new players, but the biggest thing is we understand Mikel’s football more than last season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players play for Arteta when they are on the pitch, which is quite obvious. This shows the manager is in control of the dressing room and his guys are happy to work with him.

We need that togetherness to continue making progress and we can back Arteta to lead us to more trophies.

For now, we must keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard because there is more to come.

