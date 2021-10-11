Tomiyasu sends a message to the Arsenal fans after winning their Player of the Month award

Takehiro Tomiyasu has sent a message to Arsenal’s fans after they voted him their Player of the Month for September.

The summer signing has quickly won the hearts of the Arsenal faithful with some very dedicated performances at the club.

The Japanese star joined the Gunners late in the last window, but he has proven to be a fantastic buy so far.

After the club’s fans voted for him as their POTM winner, he took to his Instagram story, as reported by Football London, to thank them.

The full-back appreciated the fans for their constant support and promised to keep working hard and to continue delivering for them.

He posted: “Thank you. Because of you all who supporting me always!

“Carry on working hard.”

The right-back has been a problem spot for the Gunners over the years, but with him in their team now, they seem to have solved that problem.

The full-back will hopefully blossom into the best in his position in the Premier League in the next few years, and help Arsenal to make a return to the top four.

His emergence means the likes of Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares would now struggle to play for the club and they could even be allowed to leave the Emirates.