Tomiyasu set to an Arsenal fan favourite already – Tomi Gunner?

There were not many Arsenal fans who had even heard of the Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu when we suddenly bought him on deadline day as a direct replacement for Hector Bellerin, but he has immediately impressed everyone in his first game for us just a few days after arriving in the country.

That shows that he is going to need no time at all to settle in, and he can only improve the more he trains with his new team-mates under Arteta.

The Boss himself was very impressed and was surprised at how quickly the Arsenal fans took to our new right-back. Arteta said after his Norwich debut: “We didn’t even have time to introduce him but that shows me how intelligent the fans are.

“They picked him up straight away. It probably helps that he had a smile on his face, he looks clean, he looks honest, he looks transparent.

“Then, when he’s on the pitch, he looks fully committed, he doesn’t doubt, he goes for every ball, he’s reassuring, he’s got a presence and he’s a very honest player.

“You could see the reaction and the connection that he had straight away with the fans and that’s very pleasing because it was so quick.”

I am really looking forward to seeing him play today against Burnley to see how he reacts to a proper Premier League physical test which we expect up at Turf Moor. I certainly hope he lives up to the fans expectations.

Also, Arteta explained why we hadn’t heard any rumours about “Tomi” until the deal was nearly done, as the Boss wasn’t even aware he was up for sale either! “Tomi, obviously, he was for for all of us a player with a huge [potential]. We didn’t know that he could be in the market because we didn’t believe there could be a possibility but the moment that opened, the club was straight away in a really convincing way, efficient and clear that we had to do it. We’re very happy to have him.”

What does everyone think about naming him Tomi-Gunner?