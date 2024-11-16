Tomiyasu set to return as Ben White replacement in the Arsenal defence, but for how long?

Takehiro Tomiyasu now has the chance to prove his worth. On paper, the Japanese international is one of Arsenal’s rarest quality players, capable of playing anywhere in the backline.

You’d think his versatility would be beneficial for our Gunners. However, this has not been the case; since joining Arsenal in 2021, the defender has only played in 84 games, which is dissappointing given Ben White, who also joined in the same transfer window, has made 145 appearances for the North Londoners.

Tomiyasu is a quality player who at one point proved himself as the only other Gunner to crack the Oleksandr Zinchenko inverted fullback role. Despite this, his injuries have rendered him unreliable.

We haven’t felt much of his impact since last season. He missed the Arsenal USA preseason and the start of the season owing to injuries. He barely returned in early October to make a seven-minute cameo against Southampton before returning to the treatment table.

According to reports, he has returned and may be available following the November international break. We project him to make the Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest matchday squad. His comeback has come just in time, as it comes just as Ben White is set to be sidelined for at least the next two months following an operation to repair a recurring injury.

That being said, if Tomiyasu has indeed returned, he should start “earning his wage” immediately; we have been quite patient with him. For the past three seasons, White has participated in nearly every game, and he has finally reached his limit. Timber is coming back from an ACL injury; he should not be playing as much as he is. Tomi needs to stand up now and deliver.

Thomas Partey has made a persistent effort to overcome his injury difficulties. All we do now is chant praises to the Ghana international. Tomiyasu, please prove to us that you can stay fit like Partey…

Daniel O

