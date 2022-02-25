Tomiyasu suffers worrying new injury before Wolves clash

Takehero Tomiyasu has proved to be an excellent buy for Arsenal since arriving in the last day of the summer transfer window. He took no time at all to settle into London life and has been practically indispensable for the Gunners when fit. He has started 16 League games since his debut back in September and was expected to be an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s youth revolution.

Sadly, he ws injured on New Year’s Day with a calf injury, and after being rushed back too early for the Liverpool League Cup semifinal he suffered a relapse, and did not return to training until two weeks ago and Arteta told us that the Japan international was now fit ahead of the Brentford game. “The doubt was Tomiyasu, which is still not perfect, but he has trained the last few days so he is in contention and we can use him so that’s really positive.”.

He was left on the bench against the Bees, with Cedric filling in nicely yet again, and it looks like we are going to have to rely on Soares for a bit longer yet. Arteta sounded worried when he explained why Tomiyasu wasn’t available yesterday. “Yes, it was the other calf.” the Boss told Arsenal.com. “So he came back and he was completely fine, and in training he felt the other calf. So this in an issue because he’s a professional, who is giving absolutely everything to help us, and in the last few months he’s not been fit.”

It is lucky that we have an able deputy in Cedric Soares, but with our much-reduced squad, we are now just one injury away from needing to play someone out of position. So let’s hope that Tomiyasu doesn’t take as long to recover from his new injury as he did with his last one…