Tomiyasu suffers worrying new injury before Wolves clash

Takehero Tomiyasu has proved to be an excellent buy for Arsenal since arriving in the last day of the summer transfer window. He took no time at all to settle into London life and has been practically indispensable for the Gunners when fit. He has started 16 League games since his debut back in September and was expected to be an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s youth revolution.
Sadly, he ws injured on New Year’s Day with a calf injury, and after being rushed back too early for the Liverpool League Cup semifinal he suffered a relapse, and did not return to training until two weeks ago and Arteta told us that the Japan international was now fit ahead of the Brentford game. “The doubt was Tomiyasu, which is still not perfect, but he has trained the last few days so he is in contention and we can use him so that’s really positive.”.
He was left on the bench against the Bees, with Cedric filling in nicely yet again, and it looks like we are going to have to rely on Soares for a bit longer yet. Arteta sounded worried when he explained why Tomiyasu wasn’t available yesterday. “Yes, it was the other calf.” the Boss told Arsenal.com. “So he came back and he was completely fine, and in training he felt the other calf. So this in an issue because he’s a professional, who is giving absolutely everything to help us, and in the last few months he’s not been fit.”
It is lucky that we have an able deputy in Cedric Soares, but with our much-reduced squad, we are now just one injury away from needing to play someone out of position. So let’s hope that Tomiyasu doesn’t take as long to recover from his new injury as he did with his last one…
I’m hoping that MA doesn’t work the lads too hard in training,rest and recovery are very important too.
He needs to be back for at least 45 min before livrpoo. We need everyone to be available
” much reduced squad”, maybe true but that aligns with our much reduced remaining fixture list unfortunately
Not in Europe to start with and out of both domestic cups means that we have longer between games to rest & recover than some other teams and I wouldn’t be too surprised if Tomi was back on the bench for our next game on 6th March
However we then have three tough games in quick succession so I agree Harold D we need all available personnel for that challenge