Tomiyasu’s Japan face tough test to reach the AFC Cup Q-Finals

Tomiyasu’s Japan set to face Bahrain

Today Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to face off against Bahrain in their first knock out game of the AFC Asian Cup, in what should be an action-packed game. A massive game for both sides as they look to go into the quarter finals of the competition.

Japan have looked pretty solid through the group stages, winning 2 out of three games and will look to continue their good form into the knockout stages. Tomiyasu didn’t start the first two games due to coming back from injury but did start in the 3-1 win against Indonesia on the weekend and will be likely to start tonight also.

Bahrain also won 2 out of three of their games but finished on top of their group and have looked good throughout the group stages. Bahrain currently sit #86th in the Fifa ranking whereas Japan are sitting at #17 and on paper should be winning this game comfortably, but with knockout games, you can never be too sure and they will have to be at their best if they want to progress into the quarter finals.

If Japan go through, they will be looking to face either Iran or Syria in the quarter finals in what is shaping up to be a tough competition. Tomiyasu who hasn’t had as much minutes as he would probably like now seems to be back fit and playing at 100% and will be a massive boost for the Japanese side and when he is playing, they look much stronger and composed at the back.

Arsenal fans will be backing the defender and his country to try go all the way and being one of the favourites in the competition, many will be expecting them to sail through these stages of the competition but Bahrain is a worthy opponent and won’t make it easy for the Japanese side.

Hopefully they go through and us Arsenal fans get to see Tomiyasu back to his best.

What’s your thought Gooners? Do you think Japan can win it?

Daisy Mae

