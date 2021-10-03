Tomiyasu’s Wise words: “I’m not happy with the result but we have to be positive.”

Arsenal’s hard fought 0-0 draw in Brighton was the quintessential “Can they handle a rainy day in Brighton” scenario, and to be honest I think that we did well to come away with a point. Home fixtures are going to be much more of an advantage this season after the empty stadiums during lockdown, and Brighton have always performed better at the Amex.

Another positive is that we are now unbeaten in the 5 games since the last international break, and only conceded one goal in the process. Admittedly the opposition were not world beaters, but you can only play who is in front of you!

Our new right back Takehiro Tomiyasu has been part of our new back line, and he is positive about that but he admits that the rest of the team needs to catch up with the defence in ball winning. “I am not happy with the result but I have to think positively about the one point because they controlled the game most of the time. We will take one point. I’m not happy with the result but we have to be positive.

“I am happy about the clean sheet. You have to think positively because in the box I think we won the duels. Only in the box. In other spaces we lost the duel most of the time. We have to improve this.”

But there is one more positive in that we have now won 3 games in a row at the Emirates, and Tomi thinks the crowd helps with that. “Yeah, the atmosphere in the stadiums is amazing. Especially at home. Our supporters give us a lot of energy every time. They fight with us and also we have to give them something back on the pitch.”

Well, our next three games are also going to be played at the Emirates, why can’t we win those three as well?

See, we can be positive!