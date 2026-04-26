Tonali makes a decision on his future that Arsenal would not like 

Arsenal have been following Sandro Tonali for a long time and were reportedly offered the chance to sign him during the January transfer window. However, a move did not materialise, although the situation may have laid the groundwork for renewed interest in the summer.

Mikel Arteta is expected to continue pursuing quality additions as Arsenal look to strengthen an already impressive squad. Midfield has been one of the club’s strongest areas, with Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice delivering assured performances throughout the campaign.

Arsenal Interest Faces New Obstacle

Despite already possessing significant quality, elite clubs rarely stand still in the transfer market. Arsenal are no different, and the Gunners are expected to remain active as they seek to maintain their status among Europe’s leading sides.

The club view themselves as one of the top teams in world football and believe they can attract high-calibre players. Tonali’s profile, technical ability and experience would make him an appealing option if he became available.

However, Arsenal’s hopes of signing the midfielder may now have suffered a major setback. According to Team Talk, Tonali has decided that if he leaves Newcastle United, he would prefer to continue his career back in Italy rather than remain in the Premier League.

That reported preference could significantly reduce Arsenal’s chances of completing a deal, despite their long-standing admiration for the player.

Juventus Could Benefit from Decision

Tonali’s desire to return to Italy would naturally place Serie A clubs in a stronger position should he become available. It would also create fresh competition for any side hoping to secure his signature in the next transfer window.

For Arsenal, this development is disappointing given their previous interest and continued desire to add further depth in midfield. While they remain an attractive destination, a player’s personal preference can often prove decisive in negotiations.

The report is more encouraging for Juventus, who are said to regard Tonali as a dream signing. If the midfielder prioritises a return to Italy, the Turin club could gain a clear advantage over Arsenal in any potential race.

Arsenal may now need to assess alternative targets if Tonali’s intentions remain unchanged. Even so, transfer situations can evolve quickly, and interest in the midfielder may continue until a final decision is made.