Tonali opens the door to join one of Arsenal’s rivals 

Sandro Tonali has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, with the midfielder firmly on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the next transfer window.

The Gunners regard him as one of the finest midfielders currently operating in England and are keen to strengthen their squad by securing his signature as soon as possible. Their interest is not new, as reports at the end of the January transfer window suggested that Arsenal had been offered an opportunity to sign him, laying the groundwork for a potential move at the conclusion of this season.

Arsenal’s Interest and Newcastle’s Stance

Tonali remains a key figure for Newcastle United, and the club are well known for its reluctance to part with its most important players. Any attempt to sign him is therefore expected to require a significant financial offer.

Arsenal are aware of the challenge this presents, particularly given Tonali’s importance to Newcastle’s long-term plans. His performances have made him an integral part of their midfield, and losing him would represent a major setback for the Magpies.

Manchester United Enters the Race

Arsenal’s pursuit has become more complicated with the emergence of strong competition. As reported by the Metro, Manchester United are also keen on signing Tonali and view him as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave at the end of the current campaign.

The Red Devils are anticipated to enter the market for midfield reinforcements, and Tonali has reportedly given the green light for them to pursue their interest. The midfielder is believed to be open to a move to a bigger Premier League club. It considers Manchester United to fit that profile, expressing a willingness to join them should an agreement be reached.

This development intensifies the competition for his signature, leaving Arsenal facing a significant battle to secure one of the league’s most highly regarded midfield talents.