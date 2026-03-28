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Tonali urged to reject Arsenal and stay at Newcastle United

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Marco Materazzi has expressed his admiration for Sandro Tonali, while also urging the midfielder to remain at Newcastle United despite reported interest from Arsenal. The former defender believes that loyalty and long-term development should play a key role in the player’s decision-making process.

Arsenal have been monitoring Tonali for some time, particularly as he continues to impress in the Premier League. His performances have strengthened the view that he is among the most complete midfielders currently operating in England.

Materazzi’s View on Tonali’s Future

Interest in Tonali has grown significantly, with several of the world’s leading clubs closely tracking his displays for both club and country in recent weeks. Arsenal are understood to be keen on securing his signature and are exploring the possibility of bringing him to the Emirates.

However, as reported by Goal, Materazzi has encouraged the midfielder to remain at Newcastle and build a lasting legacy rather than pursuing an immediate move elsewhere. He highlighted the support Tonali has received and the importance of recognising that commitment.

“Sandro Tonali can play in any team in Italy and England but he has to decide if he wants to stay at Newcastle United because they believed in him.

“The city and the fans and the club believed in him and stuck by him.

He has to think about that too, not just whether he could play for Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester United.

“I would like him to stay at Newcastle and build his legacy.”

Transfer Interest and Challenges

While Newcastle may not possess the same stature as Arsenal, the midfielder is likely to be motivated by the prospect of competing in the Champions League and challenging for major honours. This factor could provide Arsenal with a significant advantage in any potential negotiations.

At the same time, Newcastle are expected to protect one of its most valuable assets and may demand a substantial transfer fee before considering any sale. Such a valuation could complicate matters for Arsenal, particularly if it exceeds their planned budget.

Ultimately, Tonali’s future may depend on balancing ambition with loyalty, as he weighs the opportunity to achieve immediate success against the chance to establish himself as a defining figure at Newcastle.

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  1. Newcastle are nor far away from being a top flight side and Eddie Howe will no doubt emphasise this in any discussions he may have with Tonali or any other players who are attracting the attention of Clubs with a higher profile than the Geordies. In Livramento, Hall and Miley they have 3 young players who will go far and i would welcome any one of this trio to Arsenal.

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