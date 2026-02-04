Tonali’s agent gives more updates on his client’s future after late Arsenal interest

Sandro Tonali was linked with a potential move to Arsenal late in the most recent transfer window, but no agreement was reached, an outcome that did not come as a surprise. The Italian midfielder currently plays for Newcastle United, a club known for its reluctance to part with key players, particularly during the middle of the season.

Given Newcastle’s firm stance on retaining their core squad, it was widely understood that Tonali was unlikely to move. Even so, his quality and importance mean that interest from elite clubs is almost inevitable. Arsenal, despite already possessing some of the strongest midfield options in Europe, would naturally be keen to secure a player of Tonali’s calibre if the opportunity arose.

Arsenal Interest and Newcastle’s Position

Tonali’s influence at Newcastle has been clear, with the team showing consistent improvement since he joined the club. His technical ability, tactical intelligence, and experience at the highest level have made him a vital part of their setup. These attributes explain why he would be considered an ideal addition for a club competing at the top end of domestic and European football.

However, Newcastle’s determination to keep hold of their most important players has made any potential deal extremely difficult. While speculation suggested that Arsenal were monitoring the situation closely, the reality remained that Newcastle were not prepared to entertain offers at that stage of the season.

Agent Responds to Transfer Speculation

Following reports that his agent had been in contact with Arsenal regarding a late move, Tonali’s representative has addressed the rumours and clarified the situation. Speaking on the matter, Beppe Riso said, according to Football Italia: “I read it, but Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January, and we never talked to Arsenal about this.

“We will evaluate in March whether Newcastle are open to anything, but right now he is playing in the Champions League, it is not the right moment to talk about it.”

The comments reinforce Newcastle’s current position and suggest that any discussions about Tonali’s future will take place at a later date. For now, the midfielder remains fully focused on his role at Newcastle, while interested clubs are left to wait and assess their options once the season progresses further.