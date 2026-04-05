Tonda Eckert admits they tried to hurt Arsenal with long balls

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has reflected on his side’s victory over Arsenal, admitting that the use of long balls formed part of their tactical approach before adjustments were required during the match.

Arsenal entered the fixture as overwhelming favourites, particularly as one of the remaining teams from the Premier League in the competition. They began the game with aspirations of completing a treble by the end of the season, and many expected them to respond strongly after their recent defeat in the Carabao Cup final.

However, Southampton had been in impressive form leading into the match and produced another outstanding performance, with Eckert playing a decisive role in orchestrating the result from the touchline.

Tactical Flexibility

Eckert revealed that his side initially incorporated a direct approach into their game plan, but they were prepared to adapt once Arsenal responded. Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, he explained:

“You always need to find a balance. It is not about going direct for the sake of being direct. They prepare for the long balls at one points, so we had to find shorter solutions.”

His comments show the importance of flexibility and awareness, with Southampton able to adjust their style when Arsenal began to anticipate their approach. This ability to vary their tactics ensured they remained unpredictable and difficult to contain throughout the match.

Lessons for Arsenal

Arsenal were ultimately undone by a well-executed tactical plan, and Southampton fully deserved their victory after delivering a disciplined and effective performance. Their organisation and adaptability allowed them to control key moments of the game and limit Arsenal’s impact.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the result is a disappointing setback, particularly given their ambitions this season. However, it also presents an opportunity for reflection and improvement. Learning from such defeats will be essential as they aim to respond positively in future fixtures.

Southampton’s success, meanwhile, underlines the value of preparation and in-game management, demonstrating how a clear strategy, combined with the willingness to adapt, can overcome even the strongest opponents.