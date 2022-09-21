Toney responds to Gabriel and admits Arsenal is stronger now

Ivan Toney has responded to Gabriel Magalhaes after the defender mocked Brentford on social media following Arsenal’s 3-0 win against the Bees.

The Gunners had faced their London neighbours in the first league game of last season.

The then newly-promoted side beat Mikel Arteta’s team, with the Gunners making a terrible start to the season.

After the win, Toney posted on Twitter: ‘Nice kick about with the boys’

Arsenal won the reverse of that fixture, and Alexandre Lacazette copied and pasted the tweet by the Englishman.

After Arsenal beat them for the second time in as many matches at the weekend, Gabriel also tweeted: ‘Nice kick about with the boys’.

This time, Toney didn’t see the funny side, and he responded during a press conference with the England national team.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey.

‘I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble.

‘But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no limit to the number of times you can make banter and Toney should have thought about the response when he started it.

He was disrespectful to us, and now he cannot take a piece of his medicine.