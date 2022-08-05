Tonight we will find out if Arsenal have turned the corner and changed our mentality

Can we win under pressure by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s here, the Premier league season starts and Arsenal raise the curtains against Crystal Palace. No need to remind ourselves what happened last year at Selhurst park, but this time we have to win.

I’m excited, so excited I’ve ordered the new kit and I’ve been rocking it this week. All that because of the good pre-season we had, but that also scares me. I’ve seen it so many times before. We’ve beaten Bayern Munich in pre-season before. What matters is winning on a difficult evening away at a ground where we haven’t done great.

Last season games like Palace, Southampton and Brighton really cost us. The game on Friday night will really show if we’ve actually turned a corner. If we go and win comfortably, then I think a few eyes will be turned.

If we crumble again and lose, it’ll be same old Arsenal. I think two things will be important. One is not conceding first, because our record of turning games around is terrible and the other is avoiding red cards.

I’d like to see us go and dominate the game. I’m worried about Zaha vs Ben White. Can we avoid stupid fouls leading to free kicks? William Saliba really impressed me in preseason, but can he dominate the defense in the premier league?

Gabriel Jesus smashed it in pre-season, but will he bury the chances when they come? I’m really hoping we’ll show that our mentality has changed. For me, we should be winning games like Palace away. If we want the top 4, and that’s the bare minimum for me, we have to win.

Hopefully the team will live up to the expectations, but we’ll see soon enough, what the new look Arsenal is made of…

Konstantin

