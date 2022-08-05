Tonight we will find out if Arsenal have turned the corner and changed our mentality

Can we win under pressure by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s here, the Premier league season starts and Arsenal raise the curtains against Crystal Palace. No need to remind ourselves what happened last year at Selhurst park, but this time we have to win.
I’m excited, so excited I’ve ordered the new kit and I’ve been rocking it this week. All that because of the good pre-season we had, but that also scares me. I’ve seen it so many times before. We’ve beaten Bayern Munich in pre-season before. What matters is winning on a difficult evening away at a ground where we haven’t done great.
Last season games like Palace, Southampton and Brighton really cost us. The game on Friday night will really show if we’ve actually turned a corner. If we go and win comfortably, then I think a few eyes will be turned.
If we crumble again and lose, it’ll be same old Arsenal. I think two things will be important. One is not conceding first, because our record of turning games around is terrible and the other is avoiding red cards.
I’d like to see us go and dominate the game. I’m worried about Zaha vs Ben White. Can we avoid stupid fouls leading to free kicks? William Saliba really impressed me in preseason, but can he dominate the defense in the premier league?
Gabriel Jesus smashed it in pre-season, but will he bury the chances when they come? I’m really hoping we’ll show that our mentality has changed. For me, we should be winning games like Palace away. If we want the top 4, and that’s the bare minimum for me, we have to win.
Hopefully the team will live up to the expectations, but we’ll see soon enough, what the new look Arsenal is made of…
Konstantin
……………………………………………………
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our opening game against Crystal Palace
Let’s get ready to rumble!
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
I remember feeling quite positive and enthusiastic just before the opener last season. A few weeks later I never felt so bad as we lay on the bottom of the table after three games. As always, our expectations are high again and I seriously hope we’ve got the additions to make us mentally and physically stronger? However, this is Arsenal and you just never know what team will turn up. I really want to see an Arsenal side that looks and plays with a real drive and passion tonight. Palace won’t be easy and a good result will be hard so a draw would be a goof start. COYG!!
Opps, good not goof.
GunneRay, I think “goof” would be very appropriate, if we don’t win tonight!!
Reports are saying that CP have injury problems.
I expect and hope for a two cushioned win tonight and a clean sheet would be great, so my new prediction is 2-0 to The Arsenal!!
Yes the day for AFC to Demonstrate their New Page has Come. Today.
1) Press and Press and Press for 90 minutes
2) No Red card. Be disciplined
3) Keep the ball at their end permanently
4) Score First
5) Prevent Zaha and Midfielders from having free space.
6) Avoid missing chance because you will not have them back.
Palace’s home record is superb last season…
So I am not sure how we will stand…
Hopefully we will get all 3 points
Tough opener
Between 3rd/7th most likely.
Arsenal has added 13 players during Arteta’s term so far at around 300million.
Saka ESR have emerged while Saliba is back.
Almost all the unwanted players have gone.
. The squad is stronger, leaner more together more experienced. Pre season has been good. We have a much more experienced manager. We have a very soft opening 6/7 fixtures.
So 75 points should be the minimum target.
Yet so much depends on other clubs.
Arsenal could get more points than last season but still finish 5th/6th.
Expecting us to be competitive all season;
Top 4 not essential.
Top 6 is the pass mark.
EL quarter finals a must.
The rest is a bonus.
Patrick Vieira must’ve known he just needs to wait for counter-attacks, since he’s got Edouard, Ebiowei, Eze and Zaha. Or targeting Magalhaes and White in aerial duels, using Mateta or Benteke
Our highly risky tactics force the team to rely on our CF, to keep the ball in the final-third. Therefore a fit Jesus is extremely important
I don’t think Palace players’ skills are on a par with our highly technical players, but the Gunners should brush off any provocation from Palace