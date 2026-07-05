Tonight’s Arsenal World Cup watch: Seven Gunners in action as teammates go head-to-head

Arsenal supporters have plenty to look forward to as the World Cup Round of 16 continues tonight, with no fewer than seven Gunners potentially in action across two much-anticipated knockout ties.

After the opening two last-16 matches were completed yesterday – with Saliba’s France booking their place in the quarter-finals, tonight sees Brazil take on Norway before England face Mexico, with another four Round of 16 fixtures still to come over the following two days.

From an Arsenal perspective, the standout storyline is an intriguing battle between teammates, as club captain Martin Ødegaard looks to inspire Norway against Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli’s Brazil.

Arsenal teammates become international rivals

While Mikel Arteta would no doubt prefer all of his players to return from the tournament fit and healthy, there is something special about watching teammates battle for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Ødegaard has once again been Norway’s creative heartbeat throughout the tournament and now faces the difficult task of trying to unlock a Brazil defence marshalled by Gabriel Magalhaes. At the other end, Martinelli will be hoping to use his pace and direct running to help the Selecao progress.

Only one side can advance, meaning at least one Arsenal player will see their World Cup journey come to an end tonight.

England quartet aim to continue their World Cup journey

Attention then switches to England’s meeting with Mexico, where Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze could all feature for the Three Lions.

Saka has once again shown why he remains one of England’s most dependable attacking threats, while Rice’s leadership and composure in midfield could prove crucial in what is expected to be another fiercely contested knockout tie.

Madueke and Eze also provide Thomas Tuchel with exciting attacking options, whether from the start or off the bench, giving England plenty of quality capable of changing a game in an instant.

From an Arsenal point of view, there will inevitably be some nerves. Seeing seven players involved at this stage of the World Cup is a testament to the strength of Arteta’s squad, but every knockout match also brings the risk of fatigue or injury ahead of the new campaign.

By the end of tonight, several Gunners could have secured their places in the quarter-finals, while others will see their tournament come to an end. Either way, Arsenal fans will have plenty of reasons to keep both matches firmly on their watchlist.

Which Arsenal player are you backing to shine tonight, Gooners? And who do you think will come out on top when Ødegaard’s Norway take on Gabriel and Martinelli’s Brazil? Let us know in the comments below.

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