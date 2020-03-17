Tony Adam warns Arsenal board over supporting Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window

Tony Adams laments Arsenal recruitment policy

Tony Adams has slammed Arsenal’s recruitment over the past few seasons and he claims that if changes are not made in the way the team recruits new players, even Mikel Arteta would struggle to make an impact at the Emirates.

Arteta was named Arsenal’s manager in December of last year and he has overseen some impressive improvements at the Emirates.

He was able to only sign two new defenders on loan in the last transfer window, but he hopes that the club would back him, even more, when the transfer window opens again.

Adams has hailed the impact that Arteta has made at the Emirates and he backs the Spaniard to become a success at the club, but he insists that the club’s recruitment style could let him down.

He even added that Unai Emery wasn’t a bad manager, but the recruitment that has plagued Arsenal for a long time cost the Spaniard his job at the Emirates.

‘He [Mikel Arteta] is doing a great job. I really like the man and his enthusiasm,’ Adams said as quoted in the Metro.

‘I am glad he is well and recovered from the virus. ‘I have been speaking for the last 10 years about recruitment at the club and I think that really needs to up it’s game.

‘The coach is irrelevant. [Unai] Emery was a fantastic coach but recruitment let him down. If you get that right then the coach has a chance.’