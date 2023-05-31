Tony Adams advises Arsenal on how to catch Manchester City

After a promising campaign where Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League title, the Gunners will be eager to come back even stronger in the next season. Manchester City ultimately thwarted their title ambitions, but Mikel Arteta’s side showcased impressive form and consistency throughout the campaign.
To build upon their progress, Arsenal will prioritise bolstering their squad during the upcoming transfer window. They will seek to strengthen their options by signing players who can enhance the team’s quality and depth.
Tony Adams, a legendary figure at the club, has provided his advice on how Arsenal can maximise their chances of securing the league title.
With his knowledge of the club’s culture and winning mentality, Adams can offer valuable suggestions for us to listen to.
He said as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘So if Arsenal want to push on from here, they have to sign four big, experienced leaders this summer.
‘Declan Rice could certainly be one of those, but if I’m going to spend £100million on one player, I want a Jack Grealish type of player who is going to give me goals and assists, not a holding midfielder.
‘The problem is that Arsenal want players who are already acclimatised to English football and they’re always going to be overpriced when you buy from your Premier League rivals.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is tough to win the league ahead of an established team like City, but we were so close in the last campaign and had ourselves to blame for not ending the term as champions.
The players did their best and we trust them to come back stronger in the next campaign and go the extra mile to win the crown.
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
As Tony said in a previous article, a lot of players have reached their peak, HENCE his suggestion that we need “four big experienced leaders this summer.”
Anybody want to argue with either of those statements?
I would say the exact opposite of Tony – most have not reached their peak, mainly given we have the youngest squad in the league.
It also seems bizarre that if he could only make one big signing, it would be an attacking midfielder, when Odegaard, Martinelli, and Saka are nailed on starters. We desperately need a DM/CM.
Has Tong been watching us this season?
So you think that Holding, Viera, AMN, Nketiah, Nelson, Lakonga, Pepe, Mari and Tavares are still capable of progressing?
That’s where Tony is coming from and I would suggest he is only echoing what has been said many times on JA.
He’s not talking about the Zaka, Martinelli or ESR type of player and if you cannot see that, I understand your confusion.
At least 4 BIG players and a few tactical tweaks, just for starters.
I get tired of hearing this rubbish.
Reached their peak?
Half of them have just reached puberty.
Adams comes across as brainless – more attacking midfielders ?
Arsenal lost the premiership because of their defensive frailty and lack of depth there.
You are right @Me. On the one hand we have to put up with the constantly used cliche that the team is “young” and inexperienced, but then you get those who talk about people being at or beyond their peak ! As I’ve said before Tony Adams is a massive hero of mine but he has always been a bit “off the wall” with some of his ideas. That’s OK because he’s earned the right to be a critic. I think what he might mean by “attacking midfielders” is players who are offensively minded and who will get involved more with assists and goals, (I guess). Well we do have Odegaard who does that regularly.
These days what is a “midfielder” anyway ? Some of the people who frequent this site have more ridiculous ideas in their heads than our Tony could ever have. I better add “in my opinion”.
EG I ALSO HAD AND HAVE A MASSIVE ADMIRATION FOR TONY ADAMS, both when he played and for how he overcame his problems and spends much time helping others avoid his own mistakes.
But those matters are irrelevant to his statement that is obviously a nonsense, as most of our regular first teamers are very young and have a great deal of improvement to make as yet. Which most of them will. TA has always trod his own path in life and in many ways that is admirable.
But I see clearly how WISE AW was not to ask him into our backroom staff at that time. He is slightly eccentric in some of his views, I suggest.
I STILL LIKE HIM A LOT THOUGH.
Jon – I can’t help myself when it comes to Tony Adams or indeed anyone I have ever felt such a huge regard for. That’s just how I am. Yes, Tony has always been, let’s say, eccentric with some of his opinions, but something about the man is very fascinating to me. He is completely different to other ex-players from what I can see. I find him to be an interesting character irrespective of what he says. To be honest whether I agree with him or not, I just like the guy. That’s about the long and short of it. Nothing he ever says really offends me.
Ian W on the other hand, who I have nothing against, seems to irritate me from time to time, nothing serious though, it’s just mannerisms with him, and the fact that he never has anything interesting to say. This by the way has nothing to do with anything I’ve ever told you about him. So many people really irritate me that when one comes along who doesn’t and who makes me feel relieved that I can admire that person, I am just grateful for their existence
Weird eh ?
Arsene may well have been right not to employ Tony as a coach probably because he saw something in Tony that gave him serious doubts and caused him to feel Tony was entirely unsuitable. Who can say ? We’d have to sit down and talk with the pair of them in order to have a better idea of the truth.
You never know Arsene might have felt Tony knows too much about defending !
It seems to me that Tony Adams has often been the subject of ridicule. Remember when he played, he was sometimes mocked in various ways ? In the end his character came through and he came out on top.
I’m not sure why I’m putting so many words together in his defence. Maybe it’s because at this stage in my life I’m very nostalgic for the good things I experienced in the past.
I sent Gunsmoke a similarly rambling message about Tierney and the type of defenders I admired back in the old days. I can’t seem to help myself at the moment. Sad really.
You know what they say though, “never meet your heroes”.
EG what I so much like about how you write and how you just are,is your disarming honesty. I find that so rare and precious on JA and is why I FEEL AN AFFINITY WITH YOU.
Lets me float this though for your consideration. Is it perhaps, I only say perhaps, that we both identify with him as sorts of outsiders from the herd, so to speak?
I may well be wrong, but all my life I have been deeply drawn to those people,who are real,open, honest , even ruthlessly so, even when that means admitting faults
Having been in theatre, I HAVE SEEN MUCH HONESTY AND MUCH FAKERY IN PEOPLE TOO.
It takes courage to be entirely open and for years I lacked that courage. But Tony does not and never has,so I share that liking for him.
But unlike you, I also find Wrighty to be real, honest , to have human faults but his sheer vibrancy and infectious humour attracts me.
TBH, I see that quality in dogs too -I know you will not misunderstand that remark- and that explains my dog life long dogs obsession.
LIFE HAS ALSO SHOWN ME THAT “HEROES” COME IN ALL FORMS, IN ALL AGES, FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE AND ALL TYPES OF PERSON. God bless, my friend.
We can talk about this in more detail by email at some stage, because otherwise we will fall foul.
I think we’d do well to get three big players through the door, four might be pushing it unless we bring money into the club by selling well
i don’t know he meant but to me, what he might be saying is that, most player might not perform to this level again till they retire.
Do you guys believe Odegaard will score another 15 goals from midfield next season?
I remember saying Jesus in not the type of striker we need if we’re looking for goal scorer but people were so carried away because of his pre-season scoring exploit.
We have 4 players who score double digit goals this season but do you think it will happen again next season?
For me, have make up my mind not to be disappointed next season and if none of those players don’t score double digit next season, i won’t blame them.
This season has stressed me already and even people giving excuses on our collapse is stressful.
That we don’t expect our team to challenge for title doesn’t mean we should give them excuse for the collapse. Nobody expect Leicester to win the league neither do Napoli..
Everybody already know we will make the top 2 before the world cup cos we know how poor the rest are. So if we all know we will make top 2 before the world cup even when we haven’t play half of the season game then, then how come you don’t expect to compete for the league. Even till March, people believe Leceister wont win the league and they did.
To me, no excuse and is a big disappoint end of the season.
Now everybody are already putting pressure on the players thinking they will perform wonders next season. I wonder what will happen next season if a collapse happens. You guys think we’re now strong and going to compete for the league cos we top the table all through till April?
Next season is about to approach but i wish no more excuses. and please stop saying this boys are young cos what they earn in wages compare to other experience player ain’t young.
Do you know how much Salah earn till he went for the big contract last season?
Saka and Martinelli hasn’t done half of what Salah and Mane did during their EPL and CL winning season but they already earn more than they earn then.
Two collapse in 2 consecutive seasons and here is hoping it never happened again.
We never collapse at season end in his first two season but it happened in his last 2 seasons?
I believe something is actually wrong there and still hoping it will be sorted out.