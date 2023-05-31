Tony Adams advises Arsenal on how to catch Manchester City

After a promising campaign where Arsenal came close to winning the Premier League title, the Gunners will be eager to come back even stronger in the next season. Manchester City ultimately thwarted their title ambitions, but Mikel Arteta’s side showcased impressive form and consistency throughout the campaign.

To build upon their progress, Arsenal will prioritise bolstering their squad during the upcoming transfer window. They will seek to strengthen their options by signing players who can enhance the team’s quality and depth.

Tony Adams, a legendary figure at the club, has provided his advice on how Arsenal can maximise their chances of securing the league title.

With his knowledge of the club’s culture and winning mentality, Adams can offer valuable suggestions for us to listen to.

He said as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘So if Arsenal want to push on from here, they have to sign four big, experienced leaders this summer.

‘Declan Rice could certainly be one of those, but if I’m going to spend £100million on one player, I want a Jack Grealish type of player who is going to give me goals and assists, not a holding midfielder.

‘The problem is that Arsenal want players who are already acclimatised to English football and they’re always going to be overpriced when you buy from your Premier League rivals.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is tough to win the league ahead of an established team like City, but we were so close in the last campaign and had ourselves to blame for not ending the term as champions.

The players did their best and we trust them to come back stronger in the next campaign and go the extra mile to win the crown.

