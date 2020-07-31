Tony Adams chooses who he thinks will win the FA Cup

Tony Adams has backed Arsenal to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final while speaking to Forbes.

The Gunners legend was speaking on several issues around the club and he backed Mikel Arteta’s side to triumph despite the off-field issues that they have at the moment.

Arsenal will be taking on Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend, they will be hoping to win their 14th trophy, as they are already the record winners with 13.

Mikel Arteta took over the managerial position at the club late last year after they made a very poor start under Unai Emery.

They had been written off and were close to the relegation zone when he joined, but he has turned their form around and helped them surge up the league table even though they were still unable to win a European place via the league table.

They earned some impressive wins on their way to the final and after beating Manchester City and Liverpool recently, they will hope that they can earn this FA Cup which will give them a European place.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the semi-final win over Manchester City and fans will hope he can lead them to another victory in this game.

Adams, according to Forbes, predicted that Arsenal will win a closely fought game, probably by a scoreline of 1-0