Tony Adams claims Arsenal are getting closer to the top

Tony Adams has claimed that Arsenal are maybe two players away from being Premier League champions again.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with their 1-0 win at Old Trafford yesterday, after consecutive losses against Man City and Leicester.

Top four will have been the target at the start of the season, and we are very much on target to get one at present, and Tony Adams doesn’t think they are many players away from ‘champions’.

‘They’ll finish above United, they’re a top six team for me,’ Adams told Stadium Astro (via Metro).

‘Great positive signs especially not only the result today but the performances.

‘I think they’re just missing a goalkeeper and maybe another No.10 to be champions.

‘But there were great, great signs today, we’ve got another couple of leaders now in central defence and central midfield, so, top six, we’re getting closer.’

No team has taken a grip on the league lead at present, although Liverpool have been the best thus far, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we were able to challenge for the title this term.

Do we expect our side to keep pushing up the table and mount a bid to win the league this season? How many players do you think we need to finish on top?

Patrick