Tony Adams explains why Arsenal are set for an easy away day at Anfield

The Gunners legend Tony Adams has made it clear that he believes that Mikel Arteta’s side will make mincemeat of Liverpool at Anfield this afternoon, after watching Klopp’s side lose heavily to Man City last weekend and getting a lucky point off faltering Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Mr Arsenal said in his column in the Sun yesterday: “It’s more than ten years since Arsenal last won at Anfield — yet I have never been as confident of an away win as I am for today’s game.

“I watched Liverpool’s goalless draw at Chelsea the other day and they were an absolute mess.

“How Chelsea didn’t beat them by ten goals, I’ll never know.

“They were all over the place and looked as though they didn’t know what they were doing.

“I don’t have a clue what kind of team Jurgen Klopp will pick today — and I don’t think he’s got much more of an idea.

“He made six changes at Chelsea after last week’s 4-1 defeat by Manchester City, but the players he brought in were no better than those he’d left out, so he’s probably going to have to go back to Plan A.”

Well, Our Tony certainly isn’t mincing his words and his comment actually makes a lot of sense when you put it like that!

Obviously a lot of Arsenal fans are a bit worried about today’s match considering our awful record at Anfield over the last decade, but just a look at Arsenal’s last 4 games will tell you that we have scored 12 goals, while Liverpool have just one solitary goal from their last four, in the 4-1 defeat at Man City last week.

I think Tony is right, we should not be half as worried as we are right now. Arsenal are playing out of their skins this season and are worthy favourites to win today.

COYG!!!!

