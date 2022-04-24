Tony Adams doesn’t want to watch Arsenal player again this season

Tony Adams is pleased that Takehiro Tomiyasu is back to full fitness and can play the next few games for Arsenal because Cedric Soares scares him.

The Portugal international has been Arsenal’s stand-in right-back as Tomiyasu missed several weeks because of injury.

He was mostly shaky in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Manchester United yesterday, and he nearly gave away a penalty.

The former Southampton man almost lasted the whole game before Tomi replaced him in the last few minutes.

The return of the Japanese star is a relief to most Arsenal fans, and Adams admits he is one of them and says he is always scared when the club has to turn to Soares to play as its right-back.

He tells Premier League Productions as quoted by The Sun:

“Tomi came back right at the end there which is great because I’m still scared about Cedric.

“He scares the life out of me so it’s good to see Tomi back in action.

“If we can get him back and get solid defensively, I think we’ve got fourth.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The reason Arsenal splashed the cash on Tomi is that they don’t trust Soares, so we hardly expect him to do a great job when he plays.

But to his credit, he has been decent for the club in some matches this season, and he probably deserves to remain as our backup to the current first choice.

WATCH Mikel Arteta on Granit Xhaka, a phenomenal game, and Tottenham…