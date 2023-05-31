Tony Adams fears this is the peak for most current Arsenal players

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has expressed concern over the current state of the Gunners’ squad, suggesting that many of the players may have already reached the peak of their careers. He believes this could hinder their chances of winning the Premier League title.

While Arsenal showed promise in the previous campaign and came close to ending their long wait for the league title, Adams acknowledges that it may have been an overachievement given the resources available to the club.

With limited financial resources compared to other top clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal faces a significant challenge in competing for the title in the upcoming season. Adams recognises Manchester City’s continued dominance in the league and expects them to be strong contenders once again.

Considering the circumstances, Adams fears that Arsenal’s recent performance may have been the closest they will come to winning the league title for the time being. However, the football landscape can change quickly, and the Gunners will continue to strive for success by strengthening their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

He says via The Sun: ‘I do fear that this could be as good as it gets for them.

‘I hate to sound like a prophet of doom, but I do believe that a lot of this team has already peaked.

‘They’re definitely not going to challenge Manchester City next season and without serious recruitment this summer it will be a struggle for them to finish runners-up again.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We overperformed in the last campaign, but it shows what our players can do if they are at their best.

The club has worked hard to reach this stage where it can easily come close to winning the league, so we expect them to try and maintain this standard, but that would be easier said than done.

