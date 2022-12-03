Tony Adams on whether Southgate should start Bukayo Saka against Senegal

Bukayo Saka is an established first-team player for the England national team and he started their first two matches at the World Cup.

After scoring a brace in the first game against Iran, he did well in the draw against the USA before being rested for the final group game against Wales.

Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford started the game against the Welsh and did well, which has seen some fans call for them to start the knockout match against Senegal.

However, former Arsenal man, Tony Adams has called on Gareth Southgate to stick with the players who demolished Iran in the first game.

He said via The Sun:

“We shouldn’t turn away from the players who have done it in the past. Gareth Southgate picked the side for Iran for a reason — he believed in a trusted group to get off to a good start.

“Players like Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount should not be forgotten. I’ve still got one eye on the French in the quarter-finals and working out who is the best for that game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka did well against Iran and has been a key player for England for several years now, but Foden also did well against Wales and it is a good problem for Southgate.

The England boss will pick the player he believes can help them overcome the African champions. And I expect it to be Saka.

