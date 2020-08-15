Tony Adams highlighted the shortcomings of Raul Sanllehi before he got sacked

Tony Adams identified the problems at Arsenal and its recruitment policy before the sacking of former Arsenal head of football, Raul Sanllehi by slamming the former Barcelona man for being out of his depth.

The Gunners appointed the Spaniard in 2018 in their bid to get better off the pitch, especially in player recruitment.

He had been in charge of overseeing the club’s decision making from that time, but as they looked to rebuild following over 20 years under the management of Arsene Wenger, they have fired him.

Mikel Arteta is now the club’s manager, and he has shown that he can actually deliver the goods when backed properly.

The club is keen to make sure that the Spaniard succeeds and they are restructuring the around him.

The sacking is expected to hand Arteta more control over transfers and Adams had recently come out to slam Raul and Edu by claiming that they were out of their depth, especially in terms of recruitment.

He previously told Alan Brazil and former teammate Ray Parlour on TalkSPORT: “My fundamental issue is with recruitment.

“I think the club is going through such a recruitment issue at the moment.

“Relying on agents is not the way to go. It’s not Arsenal DNA I’m afraid. I don’t like it. I’ve got to say it publicly.

“Edu, I love him. He’s a beautiful man, a lovely man and it’s not personal, but he has no experience of building European squads.

“Even Raul Sanllehi, he came from Barcelona where all the money in the world, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to get money here!

“Those people are kind of out of their depth, I’m sorry.