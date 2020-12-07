Tony Adams lays into Bellerin over Tottenham’s opening goal

Arsenal’s legendary defender Tony Adams (a.k.a. Mr Arsenal) was not a happy bunny when Harry Kane’s pass to Son for Tottenham’s first goal gave him a clear run and acres of space to pick his target at will.

Hector Bellerin was nowhere to be seen, and Adams was obviously upset that it was so easy for Tottenham to take the lead. Adams said in the Mail: ‘Where was Hector when that first goal was going in? He’s up the pitch. Do your job first. Learn how to be a good defender, keep clean sheets, then take it from there.’

‘Work with him’ he continued ‘Don’t get him on the right wing, say “sit there” and go out there morning and afternoon with the kid and make him into a full back.’

‘He’s no better or no worse than Lee Dixon when he came to the club. He was playing like a right winger.

‘I went “Dicko, come here. Sit here. Learn your job. First and foremost stop that ball going in the back of the net.’

It might be a bit of a stretch to call Bellerin a “kid” after all his nine years at the club, and to befair to the Spanish right-back, it was a brilliant counter-attack from Spurs after Arsenal were trying to get the opening goal at the other end of the pitch.

Do you think Hector was at fault?