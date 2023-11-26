Tony Adams makes bold claim about Unai Emery and last season’s title challenge

Arsenal legend Tony Adams insists he believes the Gunners could have won the Premier League last season if Unai Emery was their manager.

Arsenal mounted an unexpected title challenge and were at the top of the league standings for over 200 days.

In the end, they dropped valuable points and Manchester City overtook them to become the champions of England.

The Citizens are a much more experienced team and it helped make them champions.

However, Adams believes the inexperience of Arteta and his coaching staff was a reason why the Gunners did not win the league, and Emery would have made them champions.

Adams told Talk Sport: “I love him [Arteta]. I love his passion and enthusiasm. I’ve always said he’s a little bit inexperienced and perhaps needs to draw on someone in his staff who is a little more experiences.

“I’m talking about going across the line last season.

“We all make mistakes and aren’t perfect. He perhaps didn’t rotate players early enough last season. People were running out of steam, like Bukayo Saka. I think he’s doing great.

“Last year, weirdly if Unai Emery was our manager then we could have perhaps won the league.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because the Premier League is a marathon, not a sprint, experience greatly results in winning the competition.

City has it in abundance, and it helped them secure the title ahead of us.

However, Emery had his chance and failed so not sure what Adams is on about.