Tony Adams reveals one player that Arsenal shouldn’t have allowed to leave

Arsenal has lost some important players in recent seasons. A lack of success and participation in the Champions League has made it very hard for the club to keep hold of their best players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one player that the club is at risk of losing when the transfer window reopens, but Mikel Arteta will look to stop the club from continually losing important players.

Last summer, the club had to allow Aaron Ramsey to leave after they failed to get him on a new deal and Tony Adams has claimed that was a transfer that the Gunners shouldn’t have allowed to happen.

He questioned why Edu would allow the midfielder to leave and claimed that if he was the manager he would make it clear that he didn’t want to lose the Welsh star.

He insisted that if any team wants to be successful; they have to first keep hold of their best players before looking to add more quality players.

“I do question Edu,” Adams told Stadium Astro.

“I don’t think he’s had the experience of building European squads and I said very early, at the beginning of the season they took Ramsey, Koscielny and Petr Cech out of his team and gave him Luiz.

“You kind of going ‘hmm’. If I was the coach at that moment in time I’m going to go: ‘No, actually I want Ramsey’.

“If you’re going to build any lasting, victorious football club you need your best players.

“You can’t sell your best players, you need to keep them and work with them.

“So yeah it’s big problems as I see with recruitment at the moment and it’s been there for a little while now.”