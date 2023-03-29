Tony Adams reveals why he still cannot call Arsenal favourites to win the league

Former Arsenal man Tony Adams has revealed why he feels Manchester City remains the favourite to win the Premier League this season.

Arsenal has spent the most time atop the league standings this term and sits 8 points clear with ten games left to play.

Most fans and pundits believe this is Arsenal’s year and Mikel Arteta’s men have won some tough battles during the season, which suggests they mean business.

But City isn’t giving up and the defending champions are confident they could eventually topple the Gunners.

Adams admits if City were 8 points clear with ten games to go, we can all consider them champions already, but Arsenal is not at that level yet.

He writes on The Sun:

“Because it’s Arsenal in that position, I still don’t think they’re favourites to be champions.

“Speaking from personal experience, I know just how difficult it is to get over that finishing line for the first time.

“Arsenal are going to get tighter and tighter with every game they play.

“In our last ten games of the season we were scrapping at home against teams who had absolutely nothing to play for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is no mean feat and it helps if you have done it before like City has, so we can expect them to stay close to us until the end of the term.

But we should be more concerned about our own performance and win as many games as we can.

