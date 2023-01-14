Tony Adams says Partey is two Arsenal legends in one player

Tony Adams admits he has never been as excited to be an Arsenal fan as he is now and compares Thomas Partey to two of the club’s former players combined.

This is a great time to be associated with Arsenal as the Gunners top the standings and look mentally prepared to challenge for the title this year.

All the players have made superb contributions to the squad this term, which is one reason the club is thriving and Adams has praise for several of Mikel Arteta’s boys.

On Partey, he said via The Sun:

“But any defence is only as good as the protection from in front and my player of the season so far is Thomas Partey, because he’s been out of this world.

“He’s Patrick Vieira and Manu Petit rolled into one and I’m loath to bring attention to how well he’s playing because I feel Arsenal have been getting away with it.

“If you don’t put someone on him, he will dictate the game because he breaks things up for fun and gets the whole team playing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal players have been in terrific form this season and they continue to show they have what it takes to face any opponent.

Partey has been injury-free for a while, which has been very helpful and Arsenal fans will pray he stays that healthy until the campaign finishes.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids