Tony Adams slams Arsenal’s recent transfer history under Stan Kroenke

Tony Adams has slammed Arsenal’s recent transfer business as he compares the club’s current selling history to when he snubbed Manchester United to remain with the Gunners and the club eventually signed several top stars to compete with the Red Devils.

Arsenal has become a selling club in recent times with the Gunners losing their top players like Alexis Sanchez, Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor and Robin van Persie.

The club is also close to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the moment as the club’s captain looks to leave for a more ambitious team in the summer.

However, Tony Adams believes that it says more about the club’s owners at the moment as he compares now to a time when Arsenal comfortably kept him from joining United and they signed several top players from across Europe including future world cup winners.

He said as quoted by Football London: “Alex Ferguson came in for me but I wouldn’t leave and I said to the chairman: ‘have we got ambition at the club?’

“He said: ‘Don’t worry, we are injecting a lot of money and we are going to go for it.’

“I stayed and the rest is history – Dennis Bergkamp came and Nicolas Anelka, Patrick Vieira, Emmanuel Petit, Robert Pires – we had five World Cup winners in the team.

“It is a completely different club today and I think recruitment at Arsenal for a good few years has not been great.

“Now we seem to be selling our best players and you are never going to recruit a championship squad selling all your best players.”

The Gunners are now struggling to attract the best players and this summer looks set to be another summer of limited incomings and more outgoings in terms of quality if they lose Aubameyang.