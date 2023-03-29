Tony Adams warns Arsenal over Saka’s commitment

Former Arsenal man Tony Adams has commented on Bukayo Saka’s remarkable form as the attacker continues to prove he is a man the club can trust.

Saka has developed into one of the finest players in Europe on the books of Arsenal and is expected to sign a contract extension at the club soon.

Mikel Arteta’s side knows his value and is prepared to fight for his future at the Emirates.

The attacker also seems content with remaining at the club and will sign an extension instead of moving to a different team.

However, Adams warns Arsenal not to take his loyalty for granted. He writes in The Sun: “Like me, he’s a London-born Arsenal fan who graduated through the academy and has the club in his blood.

“But even though the Gunners hierarchy are pretty confident he’s never going to leave them, they should never take that loyalty for granted.

“If Arsenal hadn’t shown the level of commitment I was looking for at the time, I would have been out the door like a shot when Manchester United wanted to buy me in 1996.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Coming from someone who has been there, we should take Adams’ advice seriously.

Saka must continue feeling valued at the Emirates if we want him to stay happy for as long as possible.

A happy Saka will always play well and we must commit to ensuring we satisfy him as he remains on our books.

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal