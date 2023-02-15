Tony Adams warns Guardiola he will pay if he does not respect Arsenal

Former Arsenal man Tony Adams believes Manchester City will regret it if they underestimate Arsenal in their match this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one club doing well in Europe, but their place at the top of the Premier League table is at risk.

After dropping five points in their last two league games, Arsenal must beat Manchester City or at least avoid a defeat against the Premier League champions if they want to remain atop the standings.

It is not an easy task, but the Gunners have beaten tough opponents this season and can be confident about earning a win.

While discussing the game, Adams wrote in The Sun:

“If Pep Guardiola does not pay Arsenal the respect they deserve, Bukayo Saka will tear his Manchester City side apart tomorrow.

“I have no idea what Pep’s trying to do with his defence this season and it’s almost as if he’s trying to throw the title away.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a bad spell, but this game could be a defining moment in our season if we handle it with the right approach.

Dropping points against Everton and Brentford were huge setbacks, but our players must not let them linger in their minds.

City has lost some matches to smaller opponents this term, so they are there for the taking and we can earn a win.

WATCH Mikel Arteta discuss the problems with referees ahead of the big Man City clash..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids