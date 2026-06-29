Tony Cascarino says Arsenal’s target is much better than current options

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, with Tony Cascarino believing he would be an upgrade on current left-wing options. Arsenal are monitoring the Aston Villa attacker after his performances in a successful Europa League campaign last season.

The Gunners currently rely on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in that role, but there is a feeling reinforcements may be needed to improve consistency and output. This has led to links with Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola as Arsenal assess attacking targets ahead of the transfer window closing.

Cascarino on Rogers’ suitability

Cascarino believes Rogers would suit Arsenal’s left side, although he sees him more as a wide attacking midfielder than a traditional winger. He feels his strength and goal threat would add a different dimension to Arsenal’s attacking structure and overall balance in forward areas.

He told Talksport:

“Morgan Rogers is, I think, best out on the left, but not as a left winger. And that’s where I think the difference is where, with Arsenal, they can play that role.

“I think they will always have that (Gabriel) Martinelli type that can come on and maybe be a sub. But a certain starter? And doing that…

“(Leandro) Trossard’s done really well at Arsenal, but I would say Morgan Rogers is a much more physical, difficult player to play against and comes in with goals.”

Arsenal transfer considerations

Arsenal continues to prioritise attacking reinforcements this summer as they look to build on recent success and maintain competitiveness at the highest level across multiple competitions next season.

Rogers is viewed as a strong option on their shortlist as they evaluate how to improve depth in wide positions and increase attacking variation in key matches.

While Trossard and Martinelli remain important squad players, Arsenal may evolve their left side depending on opportunities in the market, with Rogers seen as a potential fit for that tactical adjustment.

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